Avid cyclist offers safety tips for Michiana Bike to Work Week

Monday kicks off Bike to Work Week, when bicycle lovers encourage us to try pedaling instead of driving to work.

Biking to work helps the planet and your waistline but maybe you’re afraid.

Avid cyclist Dustin New says that fear is understandable but he serves on a committee promoting Bike to Work. New advises riding on the area’s network of trails as much as possible.

But when he bikes from his home on South Bend’s south side to his job downtown, there are no trails, so he takes the streets that the city has marked as “shared use.”

He advises making yourself as visible as you can.

"The big thing is your eyes are naturally attracted to motion, so bright colors on areas that are moving, like your legs, your knees, your feet, those things are going to attract eyes to you so they see you," he says.

New works at the area’s transportation planning nonprofit, the Michiana Area Council of Governments. Its new mobile app, Go574, offers cash and prize incentives to try biking to work.

Here's a look at this year's Michiana Bike to Work Week schedule:

Monday, May 12 — Leisure ride to Michigan with Michiana Bicycle Association. This no-drop ride happens every Monday at 6pm from Pinhook Park (2801 Riverside Drive, South Bend) on trails to Michigan. Helmets are required.

Tuesday, May 13 — Annual Blueberry Pancake Breakfast hosted by LaSalle Grill. 7:30 - 9 a.m. at Jon Hunt Plaza.

Wednesday, May 14 — The South Bend Bike Garage will be hosting an Open House for their new space at 119 W. Wayne St. (ground floor of the Wayne Street Parking Garage). 5 to 8 p.m.

Thursday, May 15 — Not an official Michiana Bike to Work event, this weekly bike ride meets at 6 p.m. every Thursday, with several bike routes/ability levels to choose from. Meet at the former 7 Eleven parking lot (across from The Lauber at 504 E. LaSalle St., South Bend). Ride out at 6:15 pm. Helmets required.

Friday, May 16 — A group night ride departs Howard Park at 9 p.m. Light up your bike, wear a costume (not required), and have fun. Tail lights to participants (limited supply- so get there early).

