Elkhart Fire Department welcomes new truck with push-in ceremony

The Elkhart Fire Department celebrated a time-honored tradition Thursday afternoon, welcoming a new fire engine to Station 4 on Oak Street with a community push-in ceremony.

Fire Chief Rodney Dale said the new truck brings a much-needed upgrade to the station, offering advanced technology that far surpasses what firefighters used when he began his career.

“This is a big step forward for us,” Dale said. “The equipment in these new engines makes the job safer and more efficient for our crews.”

Before the celebration, Dale spoke to the crowd about the origins of the push-in ceremony, which dates back to the days of horse-drawn fire carriages. Because horses couldn’t back the carriages into the station, firefighters had to push them in by hand.

“It’s a time-honored tradition in the fire service,” Dale said. “Just to respect those who came before us and honor the tradition of what they went through.”

After the remarks, the crowd—including about a dozen children—gathered to push the new truck into the station’s north bay.

“It’s very special,” Dale said. “It shows how much they appreciate it. It shows how much they love firefighters. Just to be involved in it, to see the little kids, you know, so excited to just touch a fire engine.”

The event wrapped up with food, games and a chance for families to meet the firefighters and explore the new engine.