© 2025 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Elkhart Fire Department welcomes new truck with push-in ceremony

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Mike Murrell
Published May 15, 2025 at 8:51 PM EDT
Elkhart Fire Department's Station 4 welcomed its new fire engine with the tradition of a push-in ceremony.
Mike Murrell
/
WVPE
Elkhart Fire Department's Station 4 welcomed its new fire engine with the tradition of a push-in ceremony.

The Elkhart Fire Department celebrated a time-honored tradition Thursday afternoon, welcoming a new fire engine to Station 4 on Oak Street with a community push-in ceremony.

Fire Chief Rodney Dale said the new truck brings a much-needed upgrade to the station, offering advanced technology that far surpasses what firefighters used when he began his career.

“This is a big step forward for us,” Dale said. “The equipment in these new engines makes the job safer and more efficient for our crews.”

Before the celebration, Dale spoke to the crowd about the origins of the push-in ceremony, which dates back to the days of horse-drawn fire carriages. Because horses couldn’t back the carriages into the station, firefighters had to push them in by hand.

“It’s a time-honored tradition in the fire service,” Dale said. “Just to respect those who came before us and honor the tradition of what they went through.”

After the remarks, the crowd—including about a dozen children—gathered to push the new truck into the station’s north bay.

“It’s very special,” Dale said. “It shows how much they appreciate it. It shows how much they love firefighters. Just to be involved in it, to see the little kids, you know, so excited to just touch a fire engine.”

The event wrapped up with food, games and a chance for families to meet the firefighters and explore the new engine.
Tags
LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team Elkhart Fire DepartmentFire StationCity of Elkhart
Mike Murrell
Mike Murrell joined the WVPE family in August of 2024. Mike is beginning his second career in journalism and broadcasting, since retiring from the Army after 20 years of service. Mike is originally from Dayton, Ohio, but calls Elkhart his home.
See stories by Mike Murrell