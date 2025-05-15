Injured New Prairie baseball player still in ICU

Lucas Bradshaw, a New Prairie High School baseball player seriously injured in last week’s crash involving two school buses, remains in the ICU in critically stable condition.

Bradshaw was airlifted from the scene after a box truck struck the team’s buses in LaPorte County. Seven players and two coaches were injured in the crash, but Bradshaw’s injuries were the most severe.

Heidi Schellinger, wife of head coach Mark Schellinger, shared an update Tuesday on the website CaringBridge. She said Bradshaw is scheduled to undergo a tracheotomy and have a feeding tube placed this week. His medical team plans to keep him resting quietly over the next few days.

The driver of the box truck, 41-year-old Shawn Akison of Illinois, now faces additional charges, including resisting law enforcement with a vehicle.

Supporters have launched a GoFundMe campaign to assist Bradshaw and his family.