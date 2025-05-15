© 2025 WVPE
Injured New Prairie baseball player still in ICU

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Mike Murrell
Published May 15, 2025 at 3:58 PM EDT
This New Prairie High School baseball logo has been used as a symbol of support on social media for Lucas Bradshaw and his family.
Provided
Lucas Bradshaw, a New Prairie High School baseball player seriously injured in last week’s crash involving two school buses, remains in the ICU in critically stable condition.

Bradshaw was airlifted from the scene after a box truck struck the team’s buses in LaPorte County. Seven players and two coaches were injured in the crash, but Bradshaw’s injuries were the most severe.

Heidi Schellinger, wife of head coach Mark Schellinger, shared an update Tuesday on the website CaringBridge. She said Bradshaw is scheduled to undergo a tracheotomy and have a feeding tube placed this week. His medical team plans to keep him resting quietly over the next few days.

The driver of the box truck, 41-year-old Shawn Akison of Illinois, now faces additional charges, including resisting law enforcement with a vehicle.

Supporters have launched a GoFundMe campaign to assist Bradshaw and his family.
New Prairie High School baseball Bus Crash icu recovery
Mike Murrell
Mike Murrell joined the WVPE family in August of 2024. Mike is beginning his second career in journalism and broadcasting, since retiring from the Army after 20 years of service. Mike is originally from Dayton, Ohio, but calls Elkhart his home.
