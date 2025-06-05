Historic Tribune Site to Lead Downtown Transformation

The University of Notre Dame has partnered with Ancora, a Washington-based investment firm, to begin development on the Tech and Talent District — a key component of the city’s Downtown South Bend 2045 plan. The project’s first phase will center around the adaptive reuse of the historic South Bend Tribune building.

“There’s a number of examples around the country that have seen great success when a local university is able to collaborate with government leaders and private industry and entrepreneurs to create economic opportunities that can be widely shared,” said Josh Parker, Ancora’s chairman and CEO. “That’s really the potential in South Bend, and we’re just delighted and honored to be partnering with Notre Dame.”

Ancora, which specializes in mission-aligned investments with colleges and universities, will manage and help execute the first phase of the district alongside Notre Dame. The firm’s role includes planning, construction oversight, and long-term operations.

“We've been working with the university to prepare the designs and plans for this first phase,” Parker said. “We'll be working with them as a fiduciary to manage and deliver this first phase… and operate that alongside the university long term so that we can really cultivate an innovation community in downtown South Bend.”

The development is backed by a $30 million grant from Lilly Endowment Inc., awarded in 2024 through its College and Community Collaboration initiative. That funding was critical to launching the project, Parker said.

“This grant is what has made this project not only likely, but possible,” he said. “To take on this significant of a renovation at this point in time — with where construction costs are — and provide space that’s attractive to new economy companies, having that Lilly grant to unlock this development is absolutely critical.”

The Tech and Talent District is designed to bring together researchers, entrepreneurs, and local residents through a mix of office, training, and community-facing programs. Notre Dame’s South Bend Entrepreneurship and Adversity Program and Holy Cross College’s leadership and ethics initiative are among the programs slated to be based in the district.

The former South Bend Tribune building, vacant since 2019, is expected to be a focal point of the redevelopment. While final designs are not yet public, Parker said plans will preserve the building’s historic significance.

“Our commitment is to preserve the Tribune building and redevelop that consistent with guidelines set forth by the Secretary of the Interior for historic buildings,” he said. “It’s going to be great to see that building activated again — and that part of downtown being reenergized.”

Construction is expected to begin later this year, pending final design work and coordination with city officials.