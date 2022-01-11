-
Moving South Bend Police Review Board To Mayor’s Office Would Destroy Its Credibility, Director SaysDuring an Aug. 4 town hall hosted by Black Lives Matter, South Bend Community Police Review Board director Joshua Reynolds said moving oversight of the…
-
South Bend’s new Community Police Review Board director Joshua Reynolds said he is not going to resign following last week’s revelation that he was…
-
Mayor James Mueller wants Joshua Reynolds, the recently hired director of the city’s Community Police Review Board, to resign or be fired, the South Bend…
-
“A Bad Start,” Activist Says — New South Bend Police Review Board Dir. Had 7 Suspensions As Indy CopAccording to a July 8 article in the South Bend Tribune, Joshua Reynolds — the recently hired director of South Bend’s new Community Police Review Board —…
-
Journalists at the Indianapolis Star and the South Bend Tribune are criticizing corporate owner Gannett for race and gender pay gaps. They say the…
-
The St. Joseph County Public Library recently received an $11,000 grant to digitize a collection of photo negatives donated by the South Bend Tribune.…
-
NEW: An announcement was made Wednesday that South Bend Tribune news staffers have voted to form a union. Here is the release:SOUTH BEND, Indiana — The…
-
About two weeks ago the South Bend Tribune published a series of investigative reports about issues within the justice system in Elkhart County. WVPE’s…