Whitmer talks roads, workforce in Niles visit

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer visited Niles this week for a business luncheon hosted by the Greater Niles Chamber of Commerce, where she emphasized infrastructure improvements and workforce development as key state priorities.

Speaking before a packed room of local leaders and employers, Whitmer reiterated her commitment to rebuilding Michigan’s aging infrastructure—starting with roads.

“What can we do in state government?... Rebuilding infrastructure, so those damn roads, right?” Whitmer said. “The reason I was a little late was because there was construction, and I'm not sorry. I'm not apologizing.”

The Democratic governor praised the visible signs of progress happening across the state.

“I love to see orange barrels because we're doing something,” she said. “You can see evidence that government is actually starting the long work that needs to be done in our state.”

Whitmer said she is pressing lawmakers in Lansing to include funding for local road repairs in the state budget, not just major trunk lines. She added that infrastructure investments are critical not only for economic growth but for residents’ daily lives—especially those living paycheck to paycheck.

In addition to infrastructure, Whitmer highlighted Michigan’s ongoing effort to close the skills gap through programs aimed at boosting access to higher education and job training.

She pointed to initiatives like the Michigan Achievement Scholarship, which helps recent high school graduates cover college tuition, and Michigan Reconnect, which offers free community college to residents over age 25.

“So to this day, when you add up all of these different paths for people—we've got over 100,000 Michiganders who are—who have gotten in the process of getting a certificate or degree,” Whitmer said. “We've moved our numbers up to over about 52% attainment, even in the middle of the pandemic. We made great strides in closing our skills gap, and we keep doing this work, we'll hit the 65 by 30 and have a greater concentration of talent.”

Business leaders in attendance said those investments align with local workforce needs in Southwest Michigan, where employers continue to face challenges in filling skilled positions.

The governor’s visit comes as budget negotiations continue in Lansing. Whitmer said she remains focused on delivering a budget that supports talent development, infrastructure upgrades and long-term economic competitiveness.