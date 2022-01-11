Chamber of Commerce

-
An Indiana program to keep college graduates in the state will expand its focus to a broad range of work-based learning opportunities as it aims to…
Businesses could stand to lose billions of dollars from lawsuits related to COVID-19. The Indiana Chamber’s top priority for the upcoming legislative…
Energy prices in states surrounding Indiana are expected to go up — which could make Indiana more attractive to businesses. That’s according to a new…
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The leader of Indiana’s largest business group is warning it could be a year or more before the state’s economy fully recovers from…
Businesses in Indiana and around the country need to be more proactive in evaluating their security systems to prevent cyber threats.The biggest…
The Indiana Chamber is hosting its first statewide workforce summit this week to connect employers to programs that train workers.The Indiana Workforce…