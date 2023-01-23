Plans stalled for General Motors Plant in St. Joseph County

Plans to build a new General Motors car battery factory in St. Joseph County have been shelved after talks with GM and LG recently ended without agreement. This is according to reports from CNBC and The Wall Street Journal.

The Indiana Enterprise Center was the site being considered for a new multi-billion dollar General Motors battery factory.

This has been a more than year long effort to secure an incentive package for this area.

If chosen, the county will be one of four places in the country with a GM factory, bringing in employment and economic development for the area.

President of the South Bend Regional Chamber of Commerce, Jeff Rea said he hopes St. Joseph County stays in the mix with the reputable manufacturer

“General Motors has lots of other options. And that's why we went through the incentive process for them and remained in close contact with them with the hope that when they do decide, it's time to move forward.

A final decision has not been made despite the recent report from LG and GM.

Rea said GM has a strong track record in the state, with good paying jobs and nice benefit packages.

The South Bend Regional Chamber of Commerce has weekly meetings with GM to discuss the stalled plans. While he is unaware of the reports done by the Wall Street Journal and CNBC, Rea knows that this area is a great site for the plant.