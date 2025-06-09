OutCenter connects LGBTQ+ community across Southwest Michigan

While LGBTQ+ organizations across the country face increasing political and financial pressures, the OutCenter of Southwest Michigan is not only surviving—it’s thriving.

With a mission rooted in community and systems change, the nonprofit has become a vital hub for LGBTQ+ support in Berrien, Cass, and Van Buren counties. Program Director Gerik Maverick credits the center’s rural resilience and longstanding focus on institutional advocacy for its stability.

“Our focus has really been on how do we make [local] institutions better serve LGBTQ folks,” Maverick said. “That fight really hasn’t shifted all that much, even in the new dynamics that we’re seeing.”

Unlike centers in larger cities, which sometimes operate parallel systems—such as LGBTQ-specific clinics or schools—the OutCenter collaborates directly with schools, healthcare providers, and other community institutions to improve services from within.

But while advocacy is central, Maverick says connection is what people are seeking most right now.

“We're seeing folks yearn for that community… finding that connectivity again,” he said.

That connection often turns into life-changing support. Maverick shared the story of a local student and their parents who told staff the OutCenter’s services “literally saved their lives.”

This Pride Month, the organization is hosting four major festivals across the region—complete with food trucks, drag performances, live music, and community contests. The events are designed to welcome everyone, not just LGBTQ+ individuals.

“Pride Month is for everyone,” Maverick said. “It’s a celebration of love, of community, and of the diversity we all live.”

With just three full-time staff members, the OutCenter continues to grow its footprint through partnerships, year-round programming, and a steady stream of volunteers and supporters. Community members interested in helping out can donate, volunteer, or connect their inclusive businesses with the center’s resource network.

More information is available at outcenter.org.