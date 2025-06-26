City seeks ideas for public art outside MLK Dream Center

The city of South Bend’s MLK Dream Center is up and running but they’re asking the public’s help with a final touch.

In building the $27 million facility on Linden Avenue in the heart of the west side, the city included a pad outside the entrance for a piece of art. Tonight from 6:30 to 7:30, the city invites the public to come and share ideas on what they’d like to see there.

Leading the effort will be Marvin Curtis, the city’s coordinator of arts, equity and public art.

”We have no preconceived concept at this point. It could be a statute, could be a bust, it could be a waterfall, it could be a bench, it could be an abstract piece of art, it could be a flame. It’s up to the community at this point. It’s a matter of, what kind of image do we want to portray there.”

Helping Curtis lead the discussion tonight will be another retiree from Indiana University South Bend, Alfred Guillaume; along with Jordan Gathers, the city’s executive director of Venues, Parks & Arts, and Gladys Muhammad.