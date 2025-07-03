Local animal shelters over capacity as fireworks send pets fleeing

As fireworks light up the skies ahead of the Fourth of July, the St. Joseph County Humane Society says it’s already seeing a sharp rise in runaway pets, and their shelter is full.

“We are already full here at the shelter,” said Executive Director Genny Brown. “We have one open quarantine dog kennel, knock on wood, because the dog went home this morning. We were totally full last night.”

Brown said the loud noises and bright flashes of fireworks often frighten animals into fleeing their homes, even those that have never run away before. On Sunday, she said, a pig that had never escaped its enclosure before showed up at the shelter.

“Pretty much any animal is going to be affected by fireworks, whether they're domestic, whether they're wild,” Brown said. “There's not one specific breed or species I would say that is more or less prone to being startled or scared.”

Brown said some pets can become overwhelmed even by fireworks booming a mile or two away.

“Some pets are very afraid of fireworks, and even if it’s booming a mile or two away, they can still hear it and they’re terrified,” she said.

She recommends owners walk dogs early in the day before celebrations begin, keep them leashed even in fenced yards, and create quiet indoor spaces during the evening. She also encouraged owners to double-check their pets’ microchip and tag information and consider contacting a veterinarian if anxiety is severe.

“If you find a pet or you lose a pet, the first step I would suggest in our community is to fill out the lost or found report on our website,” Brown said. “If people do find pets and they're willing to hang on to that animal for a few days while we try to work on finding the owner, that is also very helpful.”

She added that avoiding backyard fireworks altogether could be an act of neighborly kindness.

“If you know your neighbor has pets and the animals are afraid, or if your neighbor’s a veteran, maybe be kind and skip the fireworks,” Brown said. “There are a lot of better things that we could do with our time and our money instead of scaring our neighbors and our neighbors' pets.”