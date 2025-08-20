Police chief, committee clear officer in McDonald's incident

While the review process isn’t finished, South Bend Police Chief Scott Ruszkowski today said the officer seen in a viral video holding a juvenile female down on the ground outside the downtown McDonald’s Friday acted appropriately.

The police department held a press conference where they played the body cam video worn by responding officer Patrolman Samuel Chaput. They also played the 911 call from the McDonald’s employee, who said staff weren’t in danger but the 14-year-old was “getting aggressive in front of customers” and refused requests to leave. She said she was demanding a refund because the staff said she had to pay if she wanted extra sauce.

By the time Chaput arrived, the juvenile was outside. The dash cam video shows Chaput approach her in the street to ask her about the complaints. She keeps walking. He grabs her backpack. She tries to slip out. He then guides her to the curb and has a hold on the back of her sweatshirt as she lies on the curb, yelling, “I didn’t do nothing!”

Ruszkowski said Internal Affairs must still complete its investigation but the department’s Use of Force Committee has found Chaput used appropriate force.

"Our polices were followed, our training was followed," Ruszkowski said. "If you remember the initial video, (claims that she was) grabbed by the backpack and slammed down, you saw it, that did not happen."