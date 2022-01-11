-
South Bend leaders held a meeting Tuesday night to gather community feedback on the school district’s new agreement with the police department to place…
-
South Bend officials and community leaders held a press conference Wednesday calling for an end to gun violence after three people were shot and killed in…
-
Concerns arose recently that South Bend police officers aren’t being properly trained on the department’s new Use of Force policy. The new policy bans the…
-
The City of South Bend and the South Bend Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #36 announced a tentative wage agreement for 2021 and 2022 on Thursday, the…
-
South Bend officials are concerned about what they describe as increasing amounts of gun violence and fighting in the city. So far this year, 86 people in…
-
City of South Bend officials released the latest draft of the police discipline matrix Thursday. This comes after pressure from the community to see steps…
-
South Bend Police Chief Scott Ruszkowski issued a lengthy public statement on the death of George Floyd and the ensuing protests. Multiple protest events…