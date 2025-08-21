© 2025 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Chief clears officer but family, activists aren't satisfied

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published August 21, 2025 at 1:42 AM EDT
A screenshot of video from Patrolman Sam Chaput's body camera shows the moment he takes the 14-year-old to the curb on Michigan Street outside the downtown McDonald's.
South Bend Police Department
A screenshot of video from Patrolman Sam Chaput's body camera shows the moment he takes the 14-year-old to the curb on Michigan Street outside the downtown McDonald's.

South Bend Police Chief Scott Ruszkowski wholeheartedly defended how an officer handled a juvenile female outside the downtown McDonald’s Friday, but the case is far from over.

Ruszkowski started his press briefing Wednesday saying it would be the last time he takes questions on the case. Then he strongly defended 11-year-veteran Patrolman Sam Chaput taking the 14-year-old to the ground on the curb outside the restaurant.

But the girl’s family has hired Chicago civil rights attorney Andrew M. Stroth. In a statement he released, the juvenile’s mother, Sunjoi Bradshaw, said she was “horrified” by what she saw on Chaput’s body cam video, and added, “My daughter told me that she couldn’t breathe and she thought that the officer was going to kill her.”

Black Lives Matter South Bend plans a protest march Thursday evening. They have the support of South Bend Common Council Member Oliver Davis, who says the group is even angrier after seeing how forcefully Ruszkowski defended Chaput’s handling of the juvenile, even before the Internal Affairs review has finished.

“People have been responding because of the chief’s tone and his words that he said," Davis said. "That’s what upset the people more so than even that video. When they heard the chief’s words today, that ignited this march that’s happening tomorrow.”
Tags
LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team South Bend Police DepartmentCivil Rightsuse of forceMcDonald'sOliver DavisChief Scott Ruszkowski
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, comes to WVPE with about 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. He and Kristi have two children currently attending Indiana University in Bloomington. In his free time he enjoys fixing up their home, following his favorite college and professional sports teams, and watching TV (yes that's an acceptable hobby).
See stories by Jeff Parrott