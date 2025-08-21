Chief clears officer but family, activists aren't satisfied

South Bend Police Chief Scott Ruszkowski wholeheartedly defended how an officer handled a juvenile female outside the downtown McDonald’s Friday, but the case is far from over.

Ruszkowski started his press briefing Wednesday saying it would be the last time he takes questions on the case. Then he strongly defended 11-year-veteran Patrolman Sam Chaput taking the 14-year-old to the ground on the curb outside the restaurant.

But the girl’s family has hired Chicago civil rights attorney Andrew M. Stroth. In a statement he released, the juvenile’s mother, Sunjoi Bradshaw, said she was “horrified” by what she saw on Chaput’s body cam video, and added, “My daughter told me that she couldn’t breathe and she thought that the officer was going to kill her.”

Black Lives Matter South Bend plans a protest march Thursday evening. They have the support of South Bend Common Council Member Oliver Davis, who says the group is even angrier after seeing how forcefully Ruszkowski defended Chaput’s handling of the juvenile, even before the Internal Affairs review has finished.

“People have been responding because of the chief’s tone and his words that he said," Davis said. "That’s what upset the people more so than even that video. When they heard the chief’s words today, that ignited this march that’s happening tomorrow.”