Pumpkin season off to a strong start in northern Indiana

Northern Indiana growers say this year’s pumpkin harvest is in good shape after a mostly dry growing season that favored the crop.

Maureen Kercher, owner of Kercher Sunrise Orchards in Goshen, said conditions were close to ideal. “It was a very good crop. That 4 inch rain that we had around the fair...that made for a little bit of a mess, but other than that it’s been nice,” she said.

Kercher said pumpkins thrive in drier weather and cautioned that shoppers don’t need to wait until late October to purchase them, especially if they’re looking for particular sizes or colors. “They’re gonna go bad on us too, so I say get the pumpkins when you want them. Don’t wait around because sometimes some of these varieties disappear,” she said.

For longevity, Kercher recommends holding off on carving until just before Halloween and keeping whole pumpkins out of standing water or muddy spots.

She said interest in pumpkins has grown in recent years, with dozens of varieties now available, including heirlooms often stacked for decoration, along with gourds and mums that can round out fall displays.

Kercher Sunrise Orchards also offers u-pick apples and weekend hayrides later this month, but Kercher said the focus for many families right now is finding pumpkins while selection is at its widest.