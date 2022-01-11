-
MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A northwest Indiana City Council member and police officer has apologized after photos of him in blackface at a past Halloween…
-
WVPE's latest Photo of the Week is definitely channeling a Halloween vibe. This image of the Orr Mansion in LaPorte County comes to us courtesy of Paul…
-
South Bend has announced trick-or-treat times will be earlier than usual this year, from 4-6pm. In addition, the city is encouraging residents to take…
-
During Indiana's weekly COVID-19 update, State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box gave guidelines about how communities should handle Halloween and…
-
The City of Elkhart has announced it will move forward with trick-or-treating on Halloween this year. (To learn more, you can read the city's release…
-
Indiana’s state health commissioner said she believes there is a safe way that Hoosiers can enjoy Halloween this fall amid the ongoing COVID-19…
-
Halloween is on Wednesday and lots of area kids will be out trick or treating. But for kids with food allergies, Halloween can be a difficult holiday.The…