Niles Scream Park kicks off 52nd season, raising money for local charities

The Niles Scream Park is back for its 52nd season, and organizers say it’s about more than just frights.

The 44-acre attraction is staffed by hundreds of volunteers each weekend. Actor manager Ross Ratliff said many of them return year after year.

“We do see a lot of returning faces. We have a lot of 3rd generation families out there, so they've actually, you know, worked back in the past and then their kids have volunteered and now their, their kids have volunteered. I think a lot of people like to come out not just because they're donating to a charity, but they get to have fun, uh, just, you know, jumping out and scaring people on the attractions,” Ratliff said.Since 1996, the Scream Park has donated more than $2.7 million to local charities. Last year alone, the park distributed more than $147,000.

Ratliff said the park’s success comes from its constant evolution.

“I'm always excited to see the public's reaction with our attractions. Our mentality with the industry is that we like constant change, so our attractions change about 75% to 80% every year, and that includes steaming for some of our other um interior attractions. So, um, just seeing those attractions come to life with our volunteers and then seeing the response from the public when they come out in the fall,” he said.The park opens Friday and runs through Halloween, with one final “blackout” weekend in November where visitors make their way through the attractions with only a glow stick for light.