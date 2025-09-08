LOGAN’s Walk and Roll draws record crowd at Potawatomi Zoo

The LOGAN Center hosted its third annual Walk and Roll fundraiser this past weekend at the Potawatomi Zoo, drawing a record crowd of more than 650 people.

The event began as a shift away from LOGAN’s traditional 5K run after the pandemic. Chief philanthropy officer Adria Minniear said the change has helped keep the focus on families and clients.

“This also kind of flips the focus to really being client-centered, community-centered, super family-friendly,” Minniear said.

The Walk and Roll is designed to be fully accessible for people of all abilities, including those who use wheelchairs. Minniear said that accessibility is at the heart of the event.

“We want them to be able to come to a space, feel safe, feel comfortable, and feel celebrated,” she said.

In addition to the walk through the zoo, the fundraiser included a family festival and cheer squads from local schools.