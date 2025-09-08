© 2025 WVPE
LOGAN’s Walk and Roll draws record crowd at Potawatomi Zoo

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Mike Murrell
Published September 8, 2025 at 2:07 PM EDT
Over 650 people showed up for this year's LOGAN Walk and Roll at the Potawatomi Zoo.
1 of 2  — LOGAN Walk and Roll.jpg
Mike Murrell / WVPE
Bethel and St. Joe High School soccer teams dressed up and cheered on the participants.
2 of 2  — LOGAN Walk and Roll Cheer.jpg
Mike Murrell / WVPE

The LOGAN Center hosted its third annual Walk and Roll fundraiser this past weekend at the Potawatomi Zoo, drawing a record crowd of more than 650 people.

The event began as a shift away from LOGAN’s traditional 5K run after the pandemic. Chief philanthropy officer Adria Minniear said the change has helped keep the focus on families and clients.

“This also kind of flips the focus to really being client-centered, community-centered, super family-friendly,” Minniear said.

The Walk and Roll is designed to be fully accessible for people of all abilities, including those who use wheelchairs. Minniear said that accessibility is at the heart of the event.

“We want them to be able to come to a space, feel safe, feel comfortable, and feel celebrated,” she said.

In addition to the walk through the zoo, the fundraiser included a family festival and cheer squads from local schools.
Mike Murrell
Mike Murrell joined the WVPE family in August of 2024. Mike is beginning his second career in journalism and broadcasting, since retiring from the Army after 20 years of service. Mike is originally from Dayton, Ohio, but calls Elkhart his home.
