New Prairie baseball team celebrates injured player's release from hospital

It’s been four months since a box truck crashed into the New Prairie High School baseball team’s buses. Now, one of the players seriously hurt in the crash is finally leaving the hospital.

In a video posted on the New Prairie High School Baseball Facebook page Wednesday, Lucas Bradshaw is seen walking down a hospital hallway. A line of teammates cheers him on with noisemakers and bubbles.

On May 8, the team was on its way to a game, when police say its minibuses were hit by a box truck. Two coaches and seven student-athletes were hurt.

Bradshaw had to be airlifted from the scene and was placed in intensive care. He’s since been recovering at a rehabilitation hospital.

The driver of the truck, Shawn Akison, 41, is accused of criminal recklessness and causing catastrophic injury when operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, among other charges. A jury trial is scheduled to start October 14 in LaPorte Circuit Court.