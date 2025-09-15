Indiana GOP committee reprimands St. Joseph County chair; local leaders push back

The Indiana Republican Party’s Rules Committee has issued a formal reprimand to St. Joseph County GOP Chair Jackie Horvath following complaints from two party members. The move has sparked pushback from local Republican leaders who are defending her record.

The complaints, filed by Marvin “Joe” Layne and Sharyl Dawes, accused Horvath of misconduct and divisive leadership. They also alleged she improperly allowed County Councilman Dan Schaetzle to remain active in party affairs after state officials ruled he was “not in good standing” for publicly opposing a Republican nominee.

In its decision, the Rules Committee called most of the allegations “frivolous” but still reprimanded Horvath. The panel directed her not to appoint Schaetzle to party roles, provide him with GOP resources or allow him to run as a Republican during his suspension. The decision is final and not subject to appeal.

That ruling drew immediate criticism from local Republican leaders. In a letter to the state party, several elected officials and GOP executive team members, including County Commissioner Tony Hazen, called the reprimand “contradictory, unfair, and hypocritical.” The letter argued that county chairs do not have the authority to decide ballot access and praised Horvath for personally investing more than $400,000 in Republican candidates and causes.

“Over the past year alone, Jackie has provided direct support to President Trump’s campaign, statewide initiatives, and local candidates,” the letter said, citing a $65,000 contribution to judicial candidate Lori Zappia’s campaign as an example.

Horvath remains chair of the St. Joseph County Republican Party.

WVPE has reached out to Horvath, as well as to Layne and Dawes, for comment, but did not receive a response.