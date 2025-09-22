© 2025 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Students to learn CPR to boost cardiac arrest survival rate

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published September 22, 2025 at 3:30 PM EDT
Eighth-grade students from schools throughout St. Joseph County receive CPR training in the 2024 event at Mishawaka High School's Steele Stadium. The annual mass training will happen again at the stadium this year because its typical site, Four Winds Field, is again undergoing post-season construction.
Beacon Health System
Eighth-grade students from schools throughout St. Joseph County receive CPR training in the 2024 event at Mishawaka High School's Steele Stadium. The annual mass training will happen again at the stadium this year because its typical site, Four Winds Field, is again undergoing post-season construction.

On Wednesday nearly 1,500 St. Joseph County eighth graders will be bused to Mishawaka High School’s Steele Stadium. They’re going not for a football game, but to learn how to maybe save a life.

The survival rate for out-of-hospital cardiac arrest increased from 5% in 2017 to 11% last year.

Retired cardiologist Dr. Bill Sarnat credits portable defibrillators but also more people knowing CPR, or cardiopulmonary resuscitation. Since 2017 he’s been working with the nonprofit enFocus to conduct an annual CPR mass training event for eighth grade students.

"So we decided to do eighth-graders because they were curious, they were confident and they were competent," Sarnat says.

They’ve done it in the outfield grass at Four Winds Field using the Jumbotron but post-season construction at the ballpark has instead led them to Steele Stadium.

Sarnat says it typically takes emergency responders six to eight minutes to reach a person in cardiac arrest after 911 has been called. What happens before their arrival is critical to survival.

”Mortality increases by 10% for every minute delayed in CPR so if no CPR has been started, then they’re already in a stage where it’s really hard to get them back.”

First call 911, then press on the person’s chest about twice per second until a professional arrives.
Tags
LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team CPR TrainingenFocusDr. Bill SarnatMishawaka High SchoolSteele StadiumSt. Joseph Countysurvival rate
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, comes to WVPE with about 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. He and Kristi have two children currently attending Indiana University in Bloomington. In his free time he enjoys fixing up their home, following his favorite college and professional sports teams, and watching TV (yes that's an acceptable hobby).
See stories by Jeff Parrott