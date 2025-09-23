Library of Congress ambassador picks Concord for his fall tour

In this digital age, educators face more challenges than ever instilling their love of books in students. Concord schools next month will get some help in a visit from a leading national advocate for picture books.

Concord Community Schools, together with the Elkhart Public Library, on Tuesday announced that children’s author Mac Barnett will visit Oct. 13 and 14. Barnett’s picture books have sold more than 5 million copies and been translated into 30 languages, but he’s more than just a writer. He’s the Library of Congress National Ambassador for Children’s Literature.

Earlier this year the Library of Congress announced that Barnett was planning a fall tour of schools. Ox Bow Elementary Librarian Sarah Hooley wrote an application, and it was one of only four out of 380 that were selected. Barnett also will visit schools in North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Texas.

Barnett also promotes picture books for teens and even writes a newsletter for adults about how picture books work.

Hooley says the students are excited to meet him , and the library’s 24 Barnett titles are a hot commodity.

“I have not been able to keep those books back on the shelf because the kids just keep asking for them and asking for them, which is a wonderful thing," Hooley says. "That’s what we’re hoping for, the excitement behind the reading.”