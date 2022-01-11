-
St. Joseph County’s Main Library has been closed since 2019 for a major renovation. Now, the 85,000 square foot downtown South Bend building has been…
-
OK, Look—Whoops! This is radio. So, OK, listen. Well, maybe you don’t care to listen, I’m going to speak about books meaningful to me, so if this isn’t of…
-
We have something a little different for this episode. April Lidinsky has a conversation with Kathy Burnette, founder and owner of Brain Lair Books in…
-
You can hardly find a college campus these days without its share of courses in creative writing. Novelists and poets instruct their artful students in…