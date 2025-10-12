St. Joseph County officials to consider State Road 2 interchange agreement

Plans for a new interchange on State Road 2 could take another step forward Tuesday.

The Indiana Department of Transportation plans to build a diverging diamond interchange at Larrison Boulevard and Strawberry Road, to handle traffic from the Amazon and GM developments. That design aims to simplify left turns by requiring Larrison Boulevard traffic to drive on the left side of the roadway, over a planned overpass.

INDOT is overseeing the $50 million project on the state highway, but $19 million has to be contributed locally, under a proposed interlocal agreement. Amazon Web Services has agreed to contribute $7 million. That leaves St. Joseph County to come up with the remaining $12 million, although right-of-way acquisition and other preliminary work done by the county will count toward that share.

During last month’s “Coffee with Your Commissioners” event, Commissioner Carl Baxmeyer said the county has taken steps not to burden its taxpayers. “The state is paying for the bulk of it, but we are paying for a part of it. And when I say ‘we,’ let’s be clear. It’s not the taxpayers. It is Amazon and GM,” Baxmeyer said.

The St. Joseph County Redevelopment Commission and the Board of Commissioners are expected to vote on the agreement with INDOT on Tuesday morning.