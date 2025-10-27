Rokita to appeal judge's dismissal of his lawsuit against Redman

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita on Monday announced he’ll appeal a St. Joseph County judge’s dismissal of his lawsuit against Sheriff Bill Redman over the handling of undocumented immigrants in the jail.

In a court filing Monday, Rokita said he’ll appeal Superior Judge Jenny Pitts Manier’s ruling to the Indiana Court of Appeals. His lawsuit alleges that Redman has violated a state law by having a policy or practice of not notifying federal immigration, or ICE, when undocumented immigrants land in the jail.

Manier on Oct. 17 granted Redman’s motion to dismiss, agreeing with the sheriff that Rokita lacks standing to bring the case, he cited no evidence to prove Redman had such a policy or practice, and that a state attorney general can’t make local police help ICE.

At one point in a legally complex 21-page order, she wrote, “There is almost a total dearth of operative facts plead.”

Redman has said it’s unfortunate that taxpayers have had to pay for a “legal circus.” But in a statement released Monday, Rokita’s office said, “Numerous illegal aliens have been released into St. Joseph County, jeopardizing public safety, because of his refusal to honor ICE detainers. That is the real burden on taxpayers.”

