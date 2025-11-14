© 2025 WVPE
County considering possible first land buy for Ash Road overpass

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published November 14, 2025 at 3:00 PM EST
St. Joseph County commissioners will vote Tuesday on whether to pay $604,000 for this 2-acre lot at the northwest corner of Ash Road and Lincoln Way East, for a potential railroad overpass at the intersection.
Provided
St. Joseph County commissioners will vote Tuesday on whether to pay $604,000 for this 2-acre lot at the northwest corner of Ash Road and Lincoln Way East, for a potential railroad overpass at the intersection.

St. Joseph County officials are considering buying what could be the first property needed to build a railroad overpass at Ash Road.

The county in January announced it won a $1 million federal grant to study five railroad crossings in the Osceola-Elkhart area. That includes whether an overpass can be built that would carry traffic on Ash Road, or County Line Road, over both the railroad tracks and Lincolnway.

Nearby sits Norfolk-Southern’s second-busiest rail yard in the country, bringing some 100 trains a day running parallel to a busy highway.

The two-acre lot on the intersection’s northwest corner was recently listed for sale. On Tuesday county commissioners will vote on whether to buy it for $604,000. They would demolish a vacant commercial building there.

The overpass project has not yet received federal funding. County Economic Development Director Bill Schalliol says if the project doesn’t end up happening or its placed elsewhere, the county will add the property to the adjacent Baugo Creek County Park.

If the overpass is built, Schalliol says the county hopes the project design will allow the gas station on the opposite corner to remain.
LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team Ash Road OverpassSt. Joseph County CommissionersBill schalliolElkhartfederal funding
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, comes to WVPE with about 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. He and Kristi have two children currently attending Indiana University in Bloomington. In his free time he enjoys fixing up their home, following his favorite college and professional sports teams, and watching TV (yes that's an acceptable hobby).
See stories by Jeff Parrott