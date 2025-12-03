Anonymous donor helps Northern Indiana family reach diabetic-alert dog goal

A Northern Indiana family has reached its fundraising goal to buy and train a diabetic-alert service dog for 5-year-old Maybel Lowry, thanks to an anonymous donor.

Back in August, WVPE shared the story of Maybel and her family’s effort to raise money for the specialized dog, which can detect dangerous changes in blood sugar. At the time, the Lowrys were still early in their effort to raise the roughly $30,000 needed for the dog and its training.

In the weeks after the story aired, the family raised more than half of their goal. Then, earlier this week, Kylee Lowry got a call that left her speechless.

“I was really caught off guard and I didn’t really know what to say and all I could do is just cry. We are just unfathomably grateful,” Lowry said.

The anonymous donor stepped in to cover the remaining cost, including travel and training expenses.

“The fact we don’t know this person, they want to remain anonymous and they don’t want any recognition just makes it even more meaningful,” Lowry said.

With fundraising complete, the Lowrys say they hope to help other families navigating a new Type 1 diabetes diagnosis by sharing resources and support as they move into the next chapter of Maybel’s journey.