Library closes for elevator repairs but will still offer warming

For the first time since its renovation four years ago, the St. Joseph County Public Library downtown South Bend will close for a week.

The Main Library will close from Monday January 5 through Friday January 9 for elevator repairs. Fortunately that’s just after South Bend Community Schools students return to school from Winter Break. The library sees a lot more kids during break and extends its Teen Room hours so that it’s open all day during that time.

Still, library spokesman Daniel Lichty says the timing for a closure is not ideal anytime during the winter, when the library also serves as an important warming center for the homeless. So they’ll keep open the attached Community Learning Center, which you can enter from the corner of Wayne and Michigan streets.

That will be open Monday through Thursday of that week from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Friday from 9 to 5. Limited services there will include holds pickup, returns, free printing and faxing, a small collection of materials to browse, computer access, movies, and activities for all ages.