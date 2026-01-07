Elkhart finalizing grant application for Roundhouse site cleanup

The city of Elkhart is finalizing its grant application for the cleanup of the old Roundhouse site. The city plans to apply for $4 million from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

The preferred option is to remove the contaminated soil, since that would be necessary for future residential development, according to Dave Jeffers, a senior hydrogeologist with Roberts Environmental Services. “You get it out of there and you’re done with it, and that way, you can turn it over to a developer and say, well, here you have, basically, a noncontaminated property now, after this is done,” Jeffers explained during a public meeting Wednesday.

He said the main concerns are arsenic and lead. An estimated 30,000 to 60,000 tons of soil would have to be removed. That process could take eight to 12 weeks and cost up to $5.2 million.

Still, he said soil testing didn’t turn up as many solvents as other roundhouses had. “This is an older roundhouse that we think they mainly used steam to clean the engines, [which] is why it’s not as contaminated as you might think,” Jeffers said.

The goal is to prepare the 15-acre site for mixed-use, mixed-density development. That could include not only single-family homes but also apartments, stores and parks.

Those who’ve given feedback recognize the need for housing but also want to see more amenities for existing residents, according to Olivia Nix with the Michiana Area Council of Governments. “The mixed-use aspect of things was very critical: something that provides them with the services they need without having to go too far out,” Nix told WVPE after Wednesday's meeting.

Another challenge to redevelopment is the concrete foundations left over from the roundhouses and other buildings. Jeffers said removal wouldn’t be covered by the EPA grant. “And these are pretty massive structures — we think over 10 feet deep in some cases,” Jeffers added.

He said it’s possible some of it could remain in place, with new buildings constructed around it. For example, a central plaza could be placed at the center of the old roundhouse.

Residents can submit written comments on the draft grant application until Wednesday, January 14.