Flu spike impacting Michiana

The flu spike is hitting Michiana.

Beacon Health System physician Dr. Jason Marker says the local area appears to be following the national trend. “In our local hospitals, we’re seeing quite an increase over this last week in the number of folks who are testing positive for influenza, though I will say it’s nice that the number of folks hospitalized with influenza is a little bit lower this week than it was in the last couple of weeks,” Marker said in a Beacon Health System YouTube video Wednesday.

Marker said, every year, there are many flu-related hospitalizations and a few deaths, which are mostly avoidable. He noted that the region’s vaccination rate is just under 50 percent.

“And even though our match this year between the vaccine and the circulating strains of Influenza A is not perfect, it’s still better than nothing and often prevents hospitalization and death,” Marker added.

If you have flu symptoms, Marker suggests calling your health care provider to determine what steps you should take. If you’re sick, stay home, if possible. Otherwise, keep your distance from others and consider wearing a mask. Wash your hands, and clean surfaces that could have viruses on them.