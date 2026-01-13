Shipshewana marshal charged with intimidation in domestic case

Prosecutors have charged 49-year-old Juan Carlos Jasso with felony intimidation, stemming from an August incident at the Shipshewana home he shared with 34-year-old Jessica Ganger. Court records say outside their home, Jasso threatened to shoot Ganger.

Because Jasso is a law enforcement officer, the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department referred the investigation to the Indiana State Police. Their detective says in court records that he obtained search warrants for video from the home’s Ring doorbell and Blink exterior cameras, but those companies said they could not provide any video.

But the detective has affirmed in a probable cause affidavit that he saw Jasso admit to making the threat while reviewing a LaGrange County Sheriff deputy’s body cam video.

LaGrange County Prosecutor Travis Glick has referred the case to Whitley County as a special prosecutor. Jasso’s employment status with the town of Shipshewana was unclear Tuesday, and it was also unclear whether he was still in jail late Tuesday.