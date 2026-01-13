Truckers and the public play key role in spotting human trafficking in Indiana

Human trafficking often happens in plain sight, and Indiana State Police say much of it goes unnoticed in everyday spaces across the Midwest. The region consistently ranks in the top half of the country for reported trafficking cases, many involving U.S. citizens rather than people brought in from overseas.

Because trafficking frequently occurs outside routine patrols, law enforcement relies on help from those who spend long hours on the road or in industrial settings. Indiana State Police motor carrier inspector Kimberly Hill says education has become one of the most effective tools for identifying victims.

“Truckers Against Trafficking has done amazing work since 2009 equipping over 2 million commercial vehicle professionals to recognize the signs and the indicators of human trafficking,” Hill said.

Police emphasize that anyone who notices something suspicious should trust their instincts. “They are the eyes and ears of America. They're in places where not only that trafficking happens, but they're in places that law enforcement's not,” Hill said.

Even when there is uncertainty, Hill says reporting concerns is better than staying silent. “I'd much rather be wrong and, you know, have it checked out and nothing comes of it as opposed to missing it, because we didn't wanna call 911,” she said.

Tips can be reported to 911 if a situation appears urgent, or through the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888. Awareness and action can help connect victims with the help they need.