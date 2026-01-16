MLK Day events planned across Michiana and Southwestern Michigan

Communities across Michiana and Southwestern Michigan will honor the life and legacy of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. with events scheduled from Saturday through Monday, including marches, community programs and service opportunities.

South Bend

MLK Day Celebration at Century Center (Monday):

The annual celebration includes a community recognition breakfast, a memorial march and afternoon programming honoring Dr. King’s legacy.

The annual celebration includes a community recognition breakfast, a memorial march and afternoon programming honoring Dr. King’s legacy. Free museum admission (Monday):

The History Museum and Studebaker National Museum will offer free admission in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Elkhart

Indiana Black Expo MLK Day Parade and Program (Monday):

Participants will gather at Central Plaza at 9 a.m., with the Martin Luther King Day Parade beginning at 9:30 a.m. and marching to Community Missionary Baptist Church.

Participants will gather at Central Plaza at 9 a.m., with the Martin Luther King Day Parade beginning at 9:30 a.m. and marching to Community Missionary Baptist Church. 39th Annual Martin Luther King Program (Monday, 10 a.m.):

The program will be held at Community Missionary Baptist Church, 228 Chapman Ave.

The program will be held at Community Missionary Baptist Church, 228 Chapman Ave. Community Service Awards:

The Elkhart Chapter of Indiana Black Expo will honor Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson and his wife, Regina Roberson, as 2026 Ben Barnes Community Service Award recipients.

The Elkhart Chapter of Indiana Black Expo will honor Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson and his wife, Regina Roberson, as 2026 Ben Barnes Community Service Award recipients. Keynote speakers:

Bryan Allen and Mauri Miller will deliver keynote remarks. Lunch will follow the program.

Mishawaka

Community MLK Day Gathering (Monday evening):

A community event focused on reflection and unity is planned in Mishawaka in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Southwestern Michigan

Church services and community events (Sunday and Monday):

Communities across southwestern Michigan will host Sunday worship services honoring Dr. King, followed by Monday events including community breakfasts, marches and service projects.

Other locations