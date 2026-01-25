© 2026 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Winter storms prompt disaster emergency declaration in Indiana

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Michael Gallenberger
Published January 25, 2026 at 9:27 AM EST
FILE PHOTO: Justin Hicks
/
IPB News

Winter storms have prompted a statewide disaster emergency declaration in Indiana. Governor Mike Braun declared the emergency in an executive order Friday.

It notes the storm could disrupt transportation and bring risks to vulnerable populations. It directs the Indiana Department of Homeland Security to coordinate response efforts and all executive branch agencies to help, as requested.

The IDHS activated its State Emergency Operations Center on Saturday, and the governor has called on the Indiana National Guard to provide highway assistance. The disaster emergency declaration remains in place for 60 days, unless ended sooner.
Tags
LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team Mike BraunIndiana Department of Homeland SecurityIndiana National Guardemergency declarationwinter weather
Michael Gallenberger
Michael Gallenberger has been a weekend announcer and newscaster at WVPE since 2021. His radio career has included stints at WKVI-Knox, WYMR-Culver and WVUR-Valparaiso.
See stories by Michael Gallenberger