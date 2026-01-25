Winter storms prompt disaster emergency declaration in Indiana

Winter storms have prompted a statewide disaster emergency declaration in Indiana. Governor Mike Braun declared the emergency in an executive order Friday.

It notes the storm could disrupt transportation and bring risks to vulnerable populations. It directs the Indiana Department of Homeland Security to coordinate response efforts and all executive branch agencies to help, as requested.

The IDHS activated its State Emergency Operations Center on Saturday, and the governor has called on the Indiana National Guard to provide highway assistance. The disaster emergency declaration remains in place for 60 days, unless ended sooner.