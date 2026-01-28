Health department takes maternity classes, support groups online

The St. Joseph County Health Department has announced it’s offering maternal health classes and support groups virtually instead of in person. It’s part of ongoing efforts to improve the county’s high infant and maternal mortality rates.

The department began the program two years ago with a historic surge in funding from the Gov. Eric Holcomb administration. But cuts supported by Holcomb’s successor, Mike Braun, eliminated money to help mothers with transportation to classes, and attendance dropped off.

On Tuesday the health department announced classes will change to online, a move they hope will boost participation again.

”Most moms now are especially on their phones, like all the time," says Chaquisha Jordan, the department’s maternal/infant health coordinator.

"So we just wanted to make it more accessible, so no matter where you were, what your childcare situation is, your transportation situation, that you’ll be able to access the material.”

The classes and support groups cover critical topics like safe sleep, breastfeeding, and maternal mental health.

Jordan recalled how a new mother thanked organizers for teaching her to seek more screenings when she felt something wasn’t right with her pregnancy. She ended up safely delivering her baby sooner than planned.

”I’m very proud of that because it can be intimidating sometimes in the medical setting if you feel like something is wrong but the tests don’t necessarily show that yet.”

