Health department takes maternity classes, support groups online

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published January 28, 2026 at 4:35 PM EST

The St. Joseph County Health Department has announced it’s offering maternal health classes and support groups virtually instead of in person. It’s part of ongoing efforts to improve the county’s high infant and maternal mortality rates.

The department began the program two years ago with a historic surge in funding from the Gov. Eric Holcomb administration. But cuts supported by Holcomb’s successor, Mike Braun, eliminated money to help mothers with transportation to classes, and attendance dropped off.

On Tuesday the health department announced classes will change to online, a move they hope will boost participation again.

”Most moms now are especially on their phones, like all the time," says Chaquisha Jordan, the department’s maternal/infant health coordinator.
"So we just wanted to make it more accessible, so no matter where you were, what your childcare situation is, your transportation situation, that you’ll be able to access the material.”

The classes and support groups cover critical topics like safe sleep, breastfeeding, and maternal mental health.

Jordan recalled how a new mother thanked organizers for teaching her to seek more screenings when she felt something wasn’t right with her pregnancy. She ended up safely delivering her baby sooner than planned.

”I’m very proud of that because it can be intimidating sometimes in the medical setting if you feel like something is wrong but the tests don’t necessarily show that yet.”
Black maternal healthmaternal mortalityprenatal careSt. Joseph County Health Department
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, came to WVPE in 2023 with over 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. In his free time he enjoys pickleball, golf and spoiling his dog Bailey, who is a great girl.
