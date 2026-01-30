© 2026 WVPE
New members appointed to South Bend Community Police Review Board

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Michael Gallenberger
Published January 30, 2026 at 3:35 PM EST
South Bend Community Police Review Board members speak with attorney Bob Masters, prior to the start of their Jan. 15, 2026 meeting.
screenshot
/
city of South Bend
South Bend Community Police Review Board members speak with attorney Bob Masters, prior to the start of their Jan. 15, 2026 meeting.

The South Bend Community Police Review Board has some new members. The common council Monday appointed Sharon Banicki and George Jones to three-year terms. Current member Komonique Thomas was reappointed but to a different seat.

"Ms. Thomas was the 2nd [Council] District representative," explained Council President Canneth Lee. "She has moved out of the 2nd District and now will be at large [council member] Karen White’s appointee."

The Community Police Review Board is tasked with investigating alleged police misconduct and making recommendations, but it has no disciplinary powers. Monday’s appointments leave the board with just one vacancy.

The board has had challenges in having a five-member quorum, due to vacancies and absences. The resulting delays have drawn criticism from Black Lives Matter South Bend.
