New members appointed to South Bend Community Police Review Board

The South Bend Community Police Review Board has some new members. The common council Monday appointed Sharon Banicki and George Jones to three-year terms. Current member Komonique Thomas was reappointed but to a different seat.

"Ms. Thomas was the 2nd [Council] District representative," explained Council President Canneth Lee. "She has moved out of the 2nd District and now will be at large [council member] Karen White’s appointee."

The Community Police Review Board is tasked with investigating alleged police misconduct and making recommendations, but it has no disciplinary powers. Monday’s appointments leave the board with just one vacancy.

The board has had challenges in having a five-member quorum, due to vacancies and absences. The resulting delays have drawn criticism from Black Lives Matter South Bend.