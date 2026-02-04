Elkhart Council approves downtown DORA

Elkhart’s new Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area raised several questions during Monday’s common council meeting. It would let you take alcoholic drinks from one bar or restaurant outside and into another participating business.

City economic development officials and some business owners spoke in favor of the idea, but Alex Bicknell worried it may also bring challenges to local businesses. “Like when somebody walks in with a perfectly good DORA cup, but they do appear intoxicated,” Bicknell said.

On the other hand, 523 Tap & Grill owner George Anagnos felt it would make things easier. He pointed to the difficulties in keeping liquor within a beer garden at the Elkhart Grand Prix. “I have to have security at every gate, so people can’t take their drinks out of the boundaries, and so, people wanted to go on the other side of the riverwalk and they couldn’t,” Anagnos noted.

Elkhart’s DORA would include much of the city’s downtown area and River District. Sixteen businesses have already signed up to take part.

Council member David Henke worried about its size. “It just seems as though the bigger it is, the more difficult it’s going to be to manage,” Henke said.

Another thing that’s unclear is whether the DORA would prohibit people from bringing their own open containers of alcohol into the area. Corporation counsel John Espar said the city has reached out to the state for clarification.

"It simply isn’t clear in the statute," Espar told council members. "In fact, it isn’t even ambiguous. I don’t see it in the statute – that prohibits persons from bringing beverages that were purchased outside of the DORA into the DORA."

In the end, the council approved the DORA ordinance by a vote of 8 to 1, with Brent Curry opposing. It now goes to the Indiana Alcohol and Tobacco Commission for final approval.