Benton Harbor approves $420K transfer amid questions on city finances

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Mike Murrell
Published February 5, 2026 at 10:48 AM EST
Mayor Marcus Muhammad introduces former President Bill Clinton at a 2024 rally in Benton Harbor. This week, Muhammad warned a city government shutdown was imminent if a $420,000 transfer didn’t pass.
Mike Murrell
/
WVPE
Benton Harbor mayor Marcus Muhammad introduced the crowd to the 42nd president.

Benton Harbor city commissioners approved a $420,000 transfer from income tax revenue this week to cover payroll, bills, and essential city services, despite ongoing concerns about transparency and oversight.

Tensions rose during the special meeting as some commissioners questioned how city funds are managed and why key financial information was missing.

“For things like that, he should know. He’s the city manager. We don’t have a finance director in place,” said Commissioner Emma Kinnard, highlighting gaps in city oversight.

Commissioner Ethel Clark-Griffin pressed for accountability over how the money coming into the city is spent.

“The mayor stated that it's going to be government shutdown if bills are not paid. We got all this money already coming in. Can you tell me where all that money is then?” she asked.

Clark-Griffin also noted the volume of money transferred in recent years.

“In four years, we’ve transferred almost $7 million to the general fund. Where’s all that money going?”

Despite the debate, the transfer passed, with Clark-Griffin casting the lone “no” vote. City officials said they will continue reviewing procedures and work to provide more transparency, ensuring residents’ tax dollars are accounted for and critical services remain funded.
