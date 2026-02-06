South Bend cuts ribbon on Raclin Murphy Encore Center

South Bend officials cut the ribbon Friday on a new addition to the Morris Performing Arts Center.

The 20,000-square-foot Raclin Murphy Encore Center includes additional lobby space, elevators and a “monumental” staircase. It also features a sensory room, a bar and lounge area, and the new Equity in the Arts space, which contains an office area and space for programming.

In a press release, Mayor James Mueller said the Encore Center will strengthen South Bend’s arts community and offer a vibrant space for the community to enjoy.

The $18.4 million project was funded through private donations, the city’s general fund and a state READI grant. It’s the second phase of the Morris 100 project that also included a $10 million renovation. Work on the final phase, a new parking garage, is scheduled to start later this year.

