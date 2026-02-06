© 2026 WVPE
South Bend cuts ribbon on Raclin Murphy Encore Center

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Michael Gallenberger
Published February 6, 2026 at 5:20 PM EST
South Bend officials cut the ribbon Friday on a new addition to the Morris Performing Arts Center.

The 20,000-square-foot Raclin Murphy Encore Center includes additional lobby space, elevators and a “monumental” staircase. It also features a sensory room, a bar and lounge area, and the new Equity in the Arts space, which contains an office area and space for programming.

In a press release, Mayor James Mueller said the Encore Center will strengthen South Bend’s arts community and offer a vibrant space for the community to enjoy.

The $18.4 million project was funded through private donations, the city’s general fund and a state READI grant. It’s the second phase of the Morris 100 project that also included a $10 million renovation. Work on the final phase, a new parking garage, is scheduled to start later this year.
Morris Performing Arts Center Raclin Murphy Encore Center Downtown South Bend South Bend Mayor James Mueller
Michael Gallenberger
Michael Gallenberger has been a weekend announcer and newscaster at WVPE since 2021. His radio career has included stints at WKVI-Knox, WYMR-Culver and WVUR-Valparaiso.
