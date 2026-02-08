© 2026 WVPE
17-year-old dead, after police-involved shooting in Elkhart

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Michael Gallenberger
Published February 8, 2026 at 8:11 AM EST
Elkhart Police Department
/
Facebook

An officer-involved shooting in Elkhart has left a 17-year-old boy dead.

Elkhart police say an officer was investigating a suspicious vehicle parked at the High Dive Park Pavilion, just after 1:30 Sunday morning. The officer reportedly spoke to the adult driver and also found several male and female passengers. Some were juveniles.

A second officer was called to help. About 13 minutes after the first officer arrived, police say both officers discharged their firearms. A 17-year-old was taken to the hospital, where he later died. One of the officers also had a minor injury.

Police say both officers’ handguns, as well as multiple handguns from inside and around the vehicle, were taken for further investigation. Both officers have been placed on administrative leave.

The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating, and police say the investigation is still in its early stages.
Michael Gallenberger
Michael Gallenberger has been a weekend announcer and newscaster at WVPE since 2021. His radio career has included stints at WKVI-Knox, WYMR-Culver and WVUR-Valparaiso.
See stories by Michael Gallenberger