More travelers choose SBN as passenger numbers break record

South Bend International Airport crossed a major milestone in 2025, serving more than one million airline passengers for the first time in its history.

Just over 1.1 million ticketed passengers traveled through the airport last year, according to data released by the airport. That marks about a 23 percent increase from 2024 and the highest annual total on record. The previous peak came in 1997, when just under one million passengers used the airport.

The airport attributes the growth to more travelers choosing to start and end trips in South Bend rather than driving to Chicago, along with expanded airline service. New nonstop routes to Florida were added in 2025, and both United and American increased the number of daily flights to Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport.

Passenger traffic increased every month last year, signaling continued demand for air travel in the region.

South Bend International Airport serves nonstop destinations across the Midwest, South and Southwest, with connections available worldwide.