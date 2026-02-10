© 2026 WVPE
South Bend council votes to eliminate complaint process against members

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Mike Murrell
Published February 10, 2026 at 3:35 PM EST
Members of the 2025 South Bend Common Council pose for a group photo inside the council chambers at the City-County Building in South Bend. Volunteer citizen members will work closely with the council on committee matters throughout the year.
Provided
/
City of South Bend
Members of the 2025 South Bend Common Council pose for a group photo inside the council chambers at the City-County Building in South Bend. The council voted Monday night to eliminate its formal complaint process for council members.

The South Bend Common Council voted 6-1 to eliminate its formal process for filing complaints against council members, approving the change after a heated debate that included a walkout.

Council President Canneth Lee introduced the ordinance, known as Bill 01-26, arguing the existing process allowed anyone, including non-residents, to file unverified complaints that automatically triggered council action.

Lee said removing the ordinance does not eliminate accountability or limit public input, noting residents can still raise concerns during council meetings or report alleged misconduct to law enforcement or prosecutors.

“Bill 01-26 does not eliminate accountability for common council members; nor does it silence residents,” Lee said. “Citizens will continue to have multiple avenues to raise concerns, and hold public officials accountable.”

Lee also said South Bend is an outlier, noting most Indiana municipalities do not have a similar complaint process overseen by their councils.

Several residents spoke against the measure, saying the change weakens transparency and removes an important layer of oversight. Jesse Davis, a South Bend business owner who does not live in the city, objected to arguments that non-residents should not be allowed to file complaints.

“I have every right to speak about things going on in the community that I pay an abundance of taxes in,” Davis said.

Council member at-large Oliver Davis walked out of the meeting during the vote, following a tense exchange with council attorney Robert Palmer related to past misconduct allegations. Council member Sherry Bolden-Simpson cast the lone no vote. Council member Troy Warner was absent.

The ordinance passed after its third reading.
