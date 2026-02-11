Mayor urges patience in 17-year-old's killing by Elkhart police

Elkhart’s mayor and police chief held a press conference today (Wednesday) regarding the case Sunday in which two officers fatally shot 17-year-old Bryan Ramirez Gomez at High Dive Park.

Neither Mayor Rod Roberson nor Police Chief Dan Milanese said they had any news to share but they called the press conference to urge patience, and to say that the Metro Homicide Unit , which operates out of County Prosecutor Vicki Becker’s office, expects to release their findings early next week.

After reporters finished asking questions, Gabriela Gomez, Bryan’s aunt, spoke with the help of a friend who translated her Spanish.

While she said their family is devastated, Gomez, through tears, told Roberson she still trusts him as she awaits the investigation’s outcome. As he replied, his voice also started to crack with emotion.

“You have my condolences and that’s why we’re in front of you today, and we ask for your patience as we ensure that we go through everything that’s necessary in order to get you, and the family, and the community everything that we can when it’s available.”