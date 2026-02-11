© 2026 WVPE
Mayor urges patience in 17-year-old's killing by Elkhart police

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published February 11, 2026 at 5:21 PM EST
At a press conference Wednesday at City Hall, Elkhart Police Chief Dan Milanese, discusses the case Sunday in which two Elkhart Police officers fatally shot 17-year-old Bryan Ramirez Gomez at High Dive Park, as Mayor Rod Roberson stands off to his right.
Jeff Parrott/WVPE
Elkhart’s mayor and police chief held a press conference today (Wednesday) regarding the case Sunday in which two officers fatally shot 17-year-old Bryan Ramirez Gomez at High Dive Park.

Neither Mayor Rod Roberson nor Police Chief Dan Milanese said they had any news to share but they called the press conference to urge patience, and to say that the Metro Homicide Unit , which operates out of County Prosecutor Vicki Becker’s office, expects to release their findings early next week.

After reporters finished asking questions, Gabriela Gomez, Bryan’s aunt, spoke with the help of a friend who translated her Spanish.

While she said their family is devastated, Gomez, through tears, told Roberson she still trusts him as she awaits the investigation’s outcome. As he replied, his voice also started to crack with emotion.

“You have my condolences and that’s why we’re in front of you today, and we ask for your patience as we ensure that we go through everything that’s necessary in order to get you, and the family, and the community everything that we can when it’s available.”
LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team Elkhart Mayor Rod RobersonElkhart Police Chief Dan MilaneseBryan Ramirez Gomezofficer involved shootingElkhart County Prosecutor Vicki Becker
