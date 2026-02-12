Former Elkhart County clerk, deputy sentenced in connection with overpayments

The former Elkhart County clerk and his chief deputy will serve two years of probation. Christopher Anderson and Carol Smith were accused of paying supervisors for 80 hours of work bi-weekly even though they only worked 72.

Anderson pleaded guilty last month to misdemeanor conversion. A jury found Smith guilty of misdemeanor conversion and felony official misconduct.

Both were sentenced Thursday to two years in the Indiana Department of Correction, according to the Elkhart County Prosecutor’s Office, but they’ll be allowed to serve their sentences on probation.