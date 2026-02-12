© 2026 WVPE
Former Elkhart County clerk, deputy sentenced in connection with overpayments

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Michael Gallenberger
Published February 12, 2026 at 3:36 PM EST

The former Elkhart County clerk and his chief deputy will serve two years of probation. Christopher Anderson and Carol Smith were accused of paying supervisors for 80 hours of work bi-weekly even though they only worked 72.

Anderson pleaded guilty last month to misdemeanor conversion. A jury found Smith guilty of misdemeanor conversion and felony official misconduct.

Both were sentenced Thursday to two years in the Indiana Department of Correction, according to the Elkhart County Prosecutor’s Office, but they’ll be allowed to serve their sentences on probation.
LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team Christopher AndersonCarol SmithElkhart County Clerkofficial misconductElkhart County Prosecutor
Michael Gallenberger
Michael Gallenberger has been a weekend announcer and newscaster at WVPE since 2021. His radio career has included stints at WKVI-Knox, WYMR-Culver and WVUR-Valparaiso.
See stories by Michael Gallenberger