Elkhart clerk pleads guilty, deputy co-defendant files to replace him

Former Republican Elkhart County Clerk Christopher Anderson won’t go on trial Monday on felony official misconduct charges after he entered a plea agreement Thursday. His former chief deputy and co-defendant is still set for trial.

A grand jury in September indicted Anderson and his chief deputy, Carol Smith, on the official misconduct charges, alleging he routinely paid her for 80 hours every two weeks when she only worked 72. On Thursday Anderson pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of misdemeanor conversion.

Prosecutor Vicki Becker said Anderson will be sentenced February 12. She said his plea agreement states that any jail time he might get would be suspended.

Anderson and Smith initially were to be tried together but court records Thursday showed Smith’s trial was still set to begin Monday.

In light of the charges, Anderson has quit. County Republican precinct leaders were to caucus Thursday night to elect his replacement, as the clerk has upcoming primary elections to manage.

Smith filed as a candidate in the caucus, along with John Perry, Patricia Pickens and Kelly Williams.