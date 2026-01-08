© 2026 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Elkhart clerk pleads guilty, deputy co-defendant files to replace him

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published January 8, 2026 at 4:01 PM EST

Former Republican Elkhart County Clerk Christopher Anderson won’t go on trial Monday on felony official misconduct charges after he entered a plea agreement Thursday. His former chief deputy and co-defendant is still set for trial.

A grand jury in September indicted Anderson and his chief deputy, Carol Smith, on the official misconduct charges, alleging he routinely paid her for 80 hours every two weeks when she only worked 72. On Thursday Anderson pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of misdemeanor conversion.

Prosecutor Vicki Becker said Anderson will be sentenced February 12. She said his plea agreement states that any jail time he might get would be suspended.

Anderson and Smith initially were to be tried together but court records Thursday showed Smith’s trial was still set to begin Monday.

In light of the charges, Anderson has quit. County Republican precinct leaders were to caucus Thursday night to elect his replacement, as the clerk has upcoming primary elections to manage.

Smith filed as a candidate in the caucus, along with John Perry, Patricia Pickens and Kelly Williams.
Tags
LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team Christopher AndersonCarol Smithofficial misconductguilty pleaagreementplea dealcaucusRepublicanElkhart County ProsecutorElkhart County Clerk
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, came to WVPE in 2023 with over 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. In his free time he enjoys pickleball, golf and spoiling his dog Bailey, who is a great girl.
See stories by Jeff Parrott