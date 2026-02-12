Republicans ask election board to keep Schaetzle off their ballot

St. Joseph County Republicans remain intent on keeping County Council member Dan Schaetzle off the ballot in the May primary elections.

At their next meeting Feb. 25, the county Election Board will consider two petitions seeking to keep Schaetzle off the ballot. They’ve been filed by county GOP chair Jackie Horvath and Griffin Nate, the communications director for Republican congressman Rudy Yakym’s re-election campaign.

In documents supporting their filings, they say Schaetzle last February was deemed a Republican not in good standing, after he campaigned against Republican Probate Judge candidate Loris Zappia in 2024. The party’s district committee determined Schaetzle can’t be associated with the party, including running for office as a Republican, through at least next year. Schaetzle appealed to the state party, which affirmed the decision.

Republican Jamie O’Brien has filed to challenge Schaetzle for his council seat in the May primary election.

The county Election Board consists of two Republicans, County Clerk Amy Rolfes and John Jurgonski, and Democrat Jason Cichowicz, who ran against Zappia for probate judge.

Schaetzle did not reply to our interview request.