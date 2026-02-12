© 2026 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Republicans ask election board to keep Schaetzle off their ballot

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published February 12, 2026 at 3:11 PM EST
Dan Schaetzle
Dan Schaetzle

St. Joseph County Republicans remain intent on keeping County Council member Dan Schaetzle off the ballot in the May primary elections.

At their next meeting Feb. 25, the county Election Board will consider two petitions seeking to keep Schaetzle off the ballot. They’ve been filed by county GOP chair Jackie Horvath and Griffin Nate, the communications director for Republican congressman Rudy Yakym’s re-election campaign.

In documents supporting their filings, they say Schaetzle last February was deemed a Republican not in good standing, after he campaigned against Republican Probate Judge candidate Loris Zappia in 2024. The party’s district committee determined Schaetzle can’t be associated with the party, including running for office as a Republican, through at least next year. Schaetzle appealed to the state party, which affirmed the decision.

Republican Jamie O’Brien has filed to challenge Schaetzle for his council seat in the May primary election.

The county Election Board consists of two Republicans, County Clerk Amy Rolfes and John Jurgonski, and Democrat Jason Cichowicz, who ran against Zappia for probate judge.

Schaetzle did not reply to our interview request.
Tags
LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team Dan SchaetzleSt. Joseph County Election BoardSt. Joseph County Republican Party
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, came to WVPE in 2023 with over 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. In his free time he enjoys pickleball, golf and spoiling his dog Bailey, who is a great girl.
See stories by Jeff Parrott