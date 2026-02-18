© 2026 WVPE
Granger Microsoft data center critic hosts town hall panel talk

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published February 18, 2026 at 1:17 PM EST
An unidentified company wants to rezone 900 acres of farmland northwest of Bittersweet and Cleveland roads to build a data center that would employ about 300 people.
WVPE/Jeff Parrott
A ZONING HEARING site in May 2024 notified the public that a then-unidentified tech company, now known to be Microsoft, had petitioned St. Joseph County to rezone 900 acres of farmland northeast of Bittersweet and Cleveland roads to build a data center. The county council approved the rezoning.

A St. Joseph County Council candidate is organizing a town hall meeting tonight to raise concerns about the data center that Microsoft is planning in Granger.

The council in May 2024 approved the rezoning that Microsoft needs for the data center northeast of Capital Avenue and Cleveland Road. But critics of the project say the community still should have a say on how the data center is developed.

Organizers say this town hall event, starting at 5:30 p.m. at the Harris Library, will be a panel discussion moderated by Jan Cervelli. She’s an urban planning expert and St. Mary’s College professor who’s also running as a Democrat for the county council seat that represents Granger.

The panel will consist of Bill Schalliol, the county’s economic development executive director, Ben Inskeep, program director at Citzens Action Coalition, and Sam Carpenter, executive director of the Hoosier Environmental Council.

Cervelli says Microsoft needs to be transparent in how it will develop the data center, even though they’re a private company operating in a highly competitive market.

“I understand there are trade secrets," Cervelli says, "but I think we’re at the state now where the impact of these projects is so great, and the investment by the community is such, that the community is entitled to know how it’s impacting things like water, energy draws, utility bills, what’s the level of pollution that we can expect.”
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, came to WVPE in 2023 with over 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. In his free time he enjoys pickleball, golf and spoiling his dog Bailey, who is a great girl.
