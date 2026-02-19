Final phase of $204M I-94 rebuild begins in Berrien County

The Michigan Department of Transportation has begun the final phase of a $204 million rebuild of Interstate 94 in Berrien County.

The project focuses on reconstructing the eastbound lanes between Benton Harbor and St. Joseph. Work also includes bridge repairs and drainage improvements along the 8.5-mile corridor.

Lane and ramp closures are expected as construction progresses, though MDOT officials say two lanes of traffic will remain open in each direction during most of the project.

The work is funded through the Rebuilding Michigan program championed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Whitmer said during a June event that construction projects reflect long-term investment in the state’s infrastructure.

“I love to see orange barrels because we're doing something,” Whitmer said. “You can see evidence that government is actually starting the long work that needs to be done in our state.”

Construction is expected to continue through late 2026.