Final phase of $204M I-94 rebuild begins in Berrien County

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Mike Murrell
Published February 19, 2026 at 4:24 PM EST
A mile marker sign stands along eastbound Interstate 94 near Benton Harbor, within the corridor where MDOT is rebuilding the highway as part of a $204 million project.
Provided
/
Google
A mile marker sign stands along eastbound Interstate 94 near Benton Harbor, within the corridor where MDOT is rebuilding the highway as part of a $204 million project.

The Michigan Department of Transportation has begun the final phase of a $204 million rebuild of Interstate 94 in Berrien County.

The project focuses on reconstructing the eastbound lanes between Benton Harbor and St. Joseph. Work also includes bridge repairs and drainage improvements along the 8.5-mile corridor.

Lane and ramp closures are expected as construction progresses, though MDOT officials say two lanes of traffic will remain open in each direction during most of the project.

The work is funded through the Rebuilding Michigan program championed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Whitmer said during a June event that construction projects reflect long-term investment in the state’s infrastructure.

“I love to see orange barrels because we're doing something,” Whitmer said. “You can see evidence that government is actually starting the long work that needs to be done in our state.”

Construction is expected to continue through late 2026.
Tags
LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team Benton HarborI-94St. JosephConstructionhighway work zonesGretchen Whitmer
Mike Murrell
Mike Murrell joined the WVPE family in August of 2024. Mike is enjoying his second career in journalism and broadcasting, since retiring from the Army after 20 years of service. Mike is originally from Dayton, Ohio, but calls Elkhart his home.
