© 2026 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

INDOT to hold public meeting next week on proposed changes to U.S. 33 in Goshen

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Michael Gallenberger
Published February 25, 2026 at 3:05 PM EST
INDOT
/
in.gov/indot

Drivers can learn about proposed changes to U.S. 33 in Goshen.

The Indiana Department of Transportation will hold a public information meeting on Wednesday, March 4 at 6:30 p.m. at Goshen High School. The changes are proposed for the stretch of U.S. 33 between the Elkhart River Bridge and County Road 31.

INDOT has previously discussed adding lanes and a pedestrian path in places, along with curb installation and resurfacing work. The goal is to reduce congestion, while improving safety and stormwater drainage.

Members of the public can also view Wednesday’s presentation virtually, but advance registration is required.
Tags
LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team Indiana Department of TransportationGoshen
Michael Gallenberger
Michael Gallenberger has been a weekend announcer and newscaster at WVPE since 2021. His radio career has included stints at WKVI-Knox, WYMR-Culver and WVUR-Valparaiso.
See stories by Michael Gallenberger