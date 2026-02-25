INDOT to hold public meeting next week on proposed changes to U.S. 33 in Goshen

Drivers can learn about proposed changes to U.S. 33 in Goshen.

The Indiana Department of Transportation will hold a public information meeting on Wednesday, March 4 at 6:30 p.m. at Goshen High School. The changes are proposed for the stretch of U.S. 33 between the Elkhart River Bridge and County Road 31.

INDOT has previously discussed adding lanes and a pedestrian path in places, along with curb installation and resurfacing work. The goal is to reduce congestion, while improving safety and stormwater drainage.

Members of the public can also view Wednesday’s presentation virtually, but advance registration is required.