Podcaster funding immigration legal services expansion

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published March 3, 2026 at 5:59 PM EST
La Casa building and sign in South Bend
Jakob Lazzaro / WVPE
/
WVPE
La Casa was recently awarded a $1 million grant from the Lilly Endowment to bolster the nonprofit's youth programming and to enable the organization to hire more staff.

The founder of one of the nation’s top true crime podcasts is helping Michiana’s biggest Hispanic advocacy group bolster their immigration legal services.

South Bend-based La Casa de Amistad on Tuesday announced they’re receiving a $500,000 grant from true crime podcaster Ashley Flowers, a South Bend native who founded the Crime Junkie podcast. LaCasa will use the money to expand its immigration services clinic –- renovating and expanding the clinic and hiring staff to manage their growing caseload.

The grant also will support travel and case management expenses associated with representation in Chicago and Indianapolis immigration courts, where a growing number of La Casa clients’ cases are heard.

La Casa executive director Juan Constantino says it’s a welcome piece of good news for a community that’s been living in fear under the Trump Administration.

”A light and something to celebrate during these times," Constantino says. "Especially at a moment where you’re trying to figure out how you continue to build capacity to support our community at large. And to know that someone has stepped up into that role to say, we believe in what you’re doing and we want to continue to enhance that and sustain it, and we’ve got you covered.”
